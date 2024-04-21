Sherlock Holmes: The most real and beloved fictional detective

Money and prestige never mattered to him. The world’s first-ever and greatest consulting detective, the only thing that thrilled Sherlock Holmes was unsolved murders. Government detectives and many private ones would seek him when they were unable to solve a mystery, laying all the evidence before him. And Holmes was able to solve them with his keen intellect, acute observation, and deduction.

Sherlock Holmes, a name that immediately reminds us of deerstalker hats, magnifying glasses, and the thrill of solving the most perplexing mysteries. This iconic fictional character was created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in the late 19th century. Holmes solves puzzling mysteries that baffle both the police and ordinary citizens. He stands out as arguably the most renowned fictional detective and, undeniably, one of the most universally acknowledged figures in literature.