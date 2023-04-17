‘Phantom of the Opera’ ends record run with final Broadway bow

After 35 years and almost 14,000 performances, the curtain fell for the final time Sunday on the longest-running show in Broadway history—“The Phantom of the Opera.”

Since opening in January 1988, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s megahit musical has wowed New Yorkers and tourists alike, becoming a symbol of the famous theater district.

The melodrama about a disfigured genius who haunts the Paris Opera House and whose heart aches for the young soprano Christine has been seen by 20 million people and grossed over $1.4 billion in ticket sales.