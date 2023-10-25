Inner Passages: Solo exhibition celebrating Tasmina Khan Majles's artistry

Tasmina Khan Majles, the talented multidisciplinary artist of Bangladeshi heritage, has carved a distinct niche in the vibrant art scene of Melbourne, Australia. Though primarily recognised for her evocative paintings, she also weaves magic through her captivating site-specific installations, stated a press Release.

Honing her creative prowess, Tasmina completed her Bachelor of Arts in graphic design in 2007 from Curtin University, following it up with a Master of Creative Arts and a Master of Communication from Deakin University in 2019.