The Bastard of Istanbul: Psychological sequela of denial and trauma

One of the cohorts addressed as the Nonnationalist Scenarist of Ultranationalist Movies, and quite ironically named too, instantly denies the incidents of 1915 simply saying “that didn’t happen.” He moves on to say that there were Turks who were killed by the Armenian rebels too, and that since it was during the Ottoman Empire and not the Turkish regime, he is not responsible and thus cannot be held accountable for any such “pre-modern tragedy” of the “pre-modern era”.

Just like how we resort to fantasy and fiction to escape reality, the character Auntie Banu resorts to magic realism to look into the past and see reality in person with the readers. Her malevolent spiritual guide transports her to the time where the harrowing malfeasance towards Armanoush’s great grandfather occurs. A chain of events follow the brutality to the eventual existence of our title character. Like Auntie Banu’s prayer, we share the sentiment of finally looking at the truth and coming to terms with reality: “Allah, give me knowledge, for I cannot resist the urge to know, but also give me strength to bear that knowledge.”

To bear the knowledge of the crimes committed by one’s ancestors, one must have the resilience of being able to carry the responsibility of humility and empathy. The discussion ensues in an online group chat platform named cafe Constantinople where Asya and Armanoush are met with bitterness. When Asya asks what she can do to ease the pain of the memories of brutality that the Armenians were carrying, someone replies to her saying “Your state can apologize”.

Like so many stalemates of two parties involved in crimes committed and crimes endured during tiring times, The Bastard of Istanbul definitely tries its hand on catharsis and poetic justice through its idealistic conclusion. Nonetheless, the past continues to live through to the present in the book, even after the guilty have convicted themselves and passed the verdict.

The closure falls like rain and dignifies the seemingly fragile that survived through the burden of the past.

