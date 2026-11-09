Entertainment

Pori Moni goes live on Facebook at midnight, alleges attack on her car

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Pori Moni on Facebook liveTaken from Facebook

Actress Pori Moni appeared on Facebook Live late at night, alleging that she had experienced a highly unpleasant incident. She said she believed the incident was carefully planned.

Pori Moni went live on Facebook early on Monday at around 12.45 am. She alleged that, after attending an event at Gulshan Shooting Club in the capital, someone suddenly started shouting at the venue.

The individual appeared to be in an “attacking mood”. She claimed that someone had attacked and vandalised her car, leaving her unable to get into it. She was sitting backstage at the event venue.

Pori Moni said she had been forced to call Gulshan Police Station. Police officers from the station were present at the scene.

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During the live broadcast, she also expressed concerns about her safety. She alleged that stalls at the event had been vandalised and that other artistes had also faced harassment.

Pori Moni blamed those who engage in “yellow journalism” and those who use the name of “journalism” to carry out acts of terrorism for the incident.

She said, “If anyone has any grievances against me, they should sit down with me and settle the matter directly.”

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