Journalist Robiul denies touching allegation, says Pori Moni snatched his phone

Journalist Robiul Hossain, a multimedia reporter at the daily Samakal, has denied the allegation that he touched film actress Pori Moni. Instead, he has accused the actress of snatching his mobile phone.

Robiul Hossain told Prothom Alo that Pori Moni hurled abusive language at him and threatened to kill him. He said all of this was captured on video.

Last Thursday, at a Dhaka court premises, film actress Pori Moni accused journalist Robiul Hossain of touching her. Later, she verbally abused him in front of journalists.

Pori Moni went to the Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Court premises on Thursday morning to surrender and seek bail in a case filed by businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud.

Nasir Uddin Mahmud filed the case at a Dhaka court on 6 July 2022. In the case, he alleged that Pori Moni and her associates vandalised the Savar Boat Club on the night of 9 June 2021 and assaulted him and threatened to kill him.