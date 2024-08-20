Sheikh Selim made 17 calls to get Nipun elected BFAA secretary
The allegation that actress Nipun Akter exerted her political clout to influence results of the Bangladesh Film Artists' Association (BFAA) election held in 2022 is not new. In the initial vote counting in that election, Ilias Kanchan was elected president and Zayed Khan secretary beating Nipun. But Nipun didn't accept the election result, so took the issue to the court and a protracted legal battle followed.
Finally Nipun grabbed the chair of general secretary in a court order. It has been learnt that Nipun used the direct influence of a powerful politician for all that. The election commissioners of that election, although kept mum till now, are now speaking out complaining about irregularity and political intervention in that election.
Sources said the election commissioners were put under threat on the night of the announcement of the result. As counting began, they started receiving a slew of calls from influential quarters of Awami League, the then ruling party. The situation deteriorated further for them just before the announcement of the results as Nipun was trailing behind Zayed Khan. Several politicians of Awami League intimidated them.
A very powerful politician from the top level made one after another call to announce the Nipun winner. He would actually sway control over almost every ministry including home ministry at that period. He tried to manage me using different ways and meansPirzada Harun
Pirzada Harun, the chief election commissioner in that election, said he had no allegation of irregularity against him in five elections he had overseen. But the pressure he faced during the 2022 election still hounds him like a nightmare.
‘A very powerful politician from the top level made one after another call to announce the Nipun winner. He would actually sway control over almost every ministry including home ministry at that period. He tried to manage me using different ways and means. But I refused.
Pirzada said that the same politician once tried to influence him to work in favour of his brother-in-law during an upazila election when Pirzada was a upazila nirbahi officer.
‘From that experience, the politician knew I couldn’t be bought. For that, I was actually deprived of posting again and again during my service period in government service,’ Pirzada added.
But that powerful politician kept threatening Pirzada over the phone and even tried to bribe him with a large sum of money.
As Pirzada did not budge, he was threatened to be picked up.
‘Now I hear about Aynaghor. I couldn’t have remained so honest had I heard about anything like Aynaghor at that time…Then I was instructed to visit a location where a substantial bribe was waiting for me. As I refused, a lawsuit was filed in the court.
I was harassed in various ways later. I was labeled as a member of an opposition political party. I was demeaned in different ways, eventually I was banned from entering FDC,’ Pirzada shared his ordeal.
Nipun lost to Zayed Khan by 13 votes in the biennial election of BFAA held on 28 January in 2022. Nipun filed an appeal to recount the vote, but the appeal committee found the same result after review.
Another person involved with that election said they had threats to life while conducting the election.
He said, on condition of anonymity, ‘Our chief election commissioner received intimidation and barrage of abuse. We were threatened to be picked up by the police. I couldn’t even imagine receiving calls from that high level.
‘One of us was called as many as 17 times by Sheikh Selim, a person of his stature, to make Nipun win,’ he said.
Later actress Nipun assumed the chair of general secretary, thanks to a court order, and served the whole term in office.
Two years after that eventful election, Nipun contested again in the next election held on 19 April last year. Misha Sawdagar was elected president for the term 2024-2026, while Monowar Hossain Dipjol secured the position of general secretary beating Nipun. The actress congratulated the new committee conceding her defeat. Suddenly after 25 days, Nipun filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking to suspend the activities of the newly elected committee. Her efforts, however, were unsuccessful this time.
How did Nipun come in contact with Sheikh Hasina’s cousin Sheikh Selim? It has been learnt that Nipun’s hobnobbing in the political arena commenced as Awami League assumed office in 2008.
Despite not holding office, Nipun continued to exert influence in the association. In July 2024, she issued a statement on the association's pad during the quota reform movement condemning those who she said disrespected freedom fighters. Her action was condemned by the elected office bearers of the association.
She established a luxury parlour in the city's upscale Banani in 2012, which was inaugurated by Sheikh Selim.
Nipun was called several times for her comment on this issue, but her mobile phone was switched off.