Sheikh Selim made 17 calls to get Nipun elected BFAA secretary

The allegation that actress Nipun Akter exerted her political clout to influence results of the Bangladesh Film Artists' Association (BFAA) election held in 2022 is not new. In the initial vote counting in that election, Ilias Kanchan was elected president and Zayed Khan secretary beating Nipun. But Nipun didn't accept the election result, so took the issue to the court and a protracted legal battle followed.

Finally Nipun grabbed the chair of general secretary in a court order. It has been learnt that Nipun used the direct influence of a powerful politician for all that. The election commissioners of that election, although kept mum till now, are now speaking out complaining about irregularity and political intervention in that election.

Sources said the election commissioners were put under threat on the night of the announcement of the result. As counting began, they started receiving a slew of calls from influential quarters of Awami League, the then ruling party. The situation deteriorated further for them just before the announcement of the results as Nipun was trailing behind Zayed Khan. Several politicians of Awami League intimidated them.