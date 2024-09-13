It's possible if everyone works together: Syed Jamil Ahmed

There has been a movement in the country which we are calling the anti-discrimination movement. We are wishing for a Bangladesh free of all sorts of discrimination. Earlier we might have called it free of class division. Here we are calling it free of discrimination.

This is an extremely important issue. A thousand lives have been lost for this. Many have suffered shots of pellets, suffered eye injuries while many others have been shot with bullets on their back. A lot of people are unable to move in pain. I had thought that I won’t take up the responsibility. I am old now. I believed it’s time for me to do theatre now.

There have been a lot of irregularities here. I had known that already. If I take it (charge), I won’t be able to do theatre anymore. Yet, after speaking to Asif Nazrul and several youths I felt that I do have a responsibility. Since I spent my life in an honest way and I have nothing to do with political power, I might be able to reform it with the power of honesty. If this institution collapses, it will go to ruins. Finally, I agreed to take up the responsibility to save this place.