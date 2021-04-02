5 upcoming K-dramas in April you should watch

3. Sell Your Haunted House

Release Date: 14 April 2021 – 3 June 2021

Episodes: 16

Runtime: Wednesday & Thursday, 9.30 p.m. KST

Network: KBS2

Cast: Jang Na-Ra, Jung Yong-Hwa

We have to admit, creepy horror K-dramas are hard to resist! This is an occult drama about real estate brokers who exorcise and clean outbuildings in which ghosts frequent and people have died in.

‘Sell your haunted house’ also ‘Sell your haunted house’ main posterknown as ‘Daebak Real Estate’ is a drama that tells the story of Hong Ji-ah (Jang Na-Ra), an exorcist who runs a real estate agency. Not a usual broker, she banishes evil spirits in real estate and then sells them. However, Ji-ah has one trauma she has not been able to solve. Her ability to exorcise has been passed down from her mother. But she lost her 20 years ago and now she tries to learn more about the secret behind her mother’s death. Helping her get to the bottom of the case is Oh In-beom (Jung Yong-Hwa), a con artist who doesn’t believe in ghosts but lives off fast cash from cons that often include made-up ghosts. He has the perfect set of skills for a con artist, being able to use his great observation and reasoning skills to determine the causes and effects as well as future predictions for any situation.

Together they work to disclose a secret about the death of Hong Ji-A’s mother, who died 20 years ago.

4. Undercover

Release Date: 23 April 2021 – 12 June 2021

Episodes: 16

Runtime: Friday & Saturday, 11 p.m. KST

Network: JTBC

Cast: Ji Jin-Hee, Kim Hyun-Joo

We know we’re up to some thrill and action when we talk about K-dramas with plots revolving around politics and espionage.

Undercover is a Korean remake of the British series of the same name. Han Jung-Hyun (Ji Jin-Hee) is an agent who was picked up by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) while he was studying at the police academy. He has been hiding his identity for a long time. But during his top-secret mission, he falls in love with Choi Yeon Soo and eventually marries her. Yeon-Soo works as a civil-rights lawyer and seeks justice and the truth. In recognition of her lifelong beliefs and abilities, she becomes nominated as the first head of the Senior Civil Servant Corruption Investigations Unit.

And this is where Han Jung-Hyun’s true identity gets caught up in an uncontrollable whirlwind along with grave danger of it being revealed.