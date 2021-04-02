5 upcoming K-dramas in April you should watch

K-Dramas are different every time and probably that’s why now they are everyone's favourite. In K-dramas the mystery that drives the show is always interesting. The teams behind a drama have incredible ideas that can make anyone say, “Wow, how did they think of that?” K-Dramas range from melodrama, historical, fantasy, sci-fi, action, rom-com, to suspense—the abundance of options is an absolute treat! There's something for everyone.
If you are a fan, what Korean drama have you been watching lately? Probably some of them are also about to wrap up in just a few more episodes and we’re sure you’re starting to feel some sort of separation anxiety! Moreover, it’s feeling like that in just a snap April is already here. Even though we K-drama fans got a lot of exciting Korean dramas in March, we are waiting eagerly for the upcoming K-dramas of April.
So, here are the 5 upcoming confirmed K-dramas with great plots that you all should definitely watch out for this April 2021.
1. Taxi Driver
Release Date: 9 April 2021 – 29 May 2021
Episodes: 16
Runtime: Friday & Saturday, 10 p.m. KST
Network: SBS
Cast: Lee Je-Hoon, Esom, Pyo Ye Jin, and Kim Eui Sung
Fans are so excited to see Lee Je-hoon again in yet another K-drama. This time, he’ll go for something dark and thrilling with ‘Taxi Driver’ which is also known as ‘Deluxe Taxi’.
Based on the webtoon “The Deluxe Taxi” written by Carlos and illustrator Lee Jae-jin, this new K-drama from SBS stars Lee Je-hoon as Kim Do-ki, a naval academy graduate who becomes an underwater demolition team (UDT) expert. His life goes off the rails following his mother’s death at the hands of a serial killer. He then became a taxi driver working for a special taxi company called ‘Rainbow Taxi Company’. This company offers a “revenge-call” service which, unlike your average cab company, offers a special service wherein the taxi drivers take revenge on behalf of their victim clients who are unable to get justice from the law.
Also starring in the series, Kang Ha Na (Esom) is a passionate attorney. Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin) is an IT specialist, while others consider her a hacker. Along with Kim Do Ki, she works as part of Rainbow Taxi Company to solve people’s problems.
2. Law School
Release Date: 14 April 2021 – 27 May 2021
Episodes: 16
Runtime: Wednesday & Thursday, 9 p.m. KST
Network: JTBC, Netflix
Cast: Kim Myung-Min, Kim Bum, RyuHye-Young
If you’re a fan of the K-drama ‘Hyena’ and are currently obsessed over ‘Vincenzo’, ‘Law School’ is something that should land on your watch list this month!
The plot revolves around law students and a professor from a very prestigious law school, where they found themselves working on a highly unusual tough case. This series stars Kim Myung-Min (Yang Jong-Hoon) as the professor whose harsh words make him the professor to steer clear of. Professor Kim Eun-Sook (Lee Jung-Eun) is his only colleague that he can speak openly with. Kim EunSook is a civil law professor who was once the head of the law school’s free legal clinic. Her natural air of authority and freewheeling personality earned her the reputation for being a master in court. Co-starring Kang Sol (RyooHye-Young) and Han Joon-Hwi (Kim Beom) are first-year law school students. Kang Sol barely got into law school who slowly learns about the true legal profession. And Han Joon-Hwi is at the top among first-year law school students.
‘Law School’ is basically a drama that depicts the struggles of law school students who grow and realize law and justice through the fiercest passion and challenges, through the most desperate conflicts and anguish.
3. Sell Your Haunted House
Release Date: 14 April 2021 – 3 June 2021
Episodes: 16
Runtime: Wednesday & Thursday, 9.30 p.m. KST
Network: KBS2
Cast: Jang Na-Ra, Jung Yong-Hwa
We have to admit, creepy horror K-dramas are hard to resist! This is an occult drama about real estate brokers who exorcise and clean outbuildings in which ghosts frequent and people have died in.
‘Sell your haunted house’ also ‘Sell your haunted house’ main posterknown as ‘Daebak Real Estate’ is a drama that tells the story of Hong Ji-ah (Jang Na-Ra), an exorcist who runs a real estate agency. Not a usual broker, she banishes evil spirits in real estate and then sells them. However, Ji-ah has one trauma she has not been able to solve. Her ability to exorcise has been passed down from her mother. But she lost her 20 years ago and now she tries to learn more about the secret behind her mother’s death. Helping her get to the bottom of the case is Oh In-beom (Jung Yong-Hwa), a con artist who doesn’t believe in ghosts but lives off fast cash from cons that often include made-up ghosts. He has the perfect set of skills for a con artist, being able to use his great observation and reasoning skills to determine the causes and effects as well as future predictions for any situation.
Together they work to disclose a secret about the death of Hong Ji-A’s mother, who died 20 years ago.
4. Undercover
Release Date: 23 April 2021 – 12 June 2021
Episodes: 16
Runtime: Friday & Saturday, 11 p.m. KST
Network: JTBC
Cast: Ji Jin-Hee, Kim Hyun-Joo
We know we’re up to some thrill and action when we talk about K-dramas with plots revolving around politics and espionage.
Undercover is a Korean remake of the British series of the same name. Han Jung-Hyun (Ji Jin-Hee) is an agent who was picked up by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) while he was studying at the police academy. He has been hiding his identity for a long time. But during his top-secret mission, he falls in love with Choi Yeon Soo and eventually marries her. Yeon-Soo works as a civil-rights lawyer and seeks justice and the truth. In recognition of her lifelong beliefs and abilities, she becomes nominated as the first head of the Senior Civil Servant Corruption Investigations Unit.
And this is where Han Jung-Hyun’s true identity gets caught up in an uncontrollable whirlwind along with grave danger of it being revealed.
5. Dark Hole
Release Date: 24 April 2021- 30 May 2021
Episodes: 12
Runtime: Saturday & Sunday, 10.30 p.m.
Network: OCN
Cast: Kim Ok-Bin, Lee Joon-Hyuk
The upcoming drama ‘Dark Hole’, which stars Kim Ok-Bin and Lee Joon-Hyuk, is another horror-thriller on this list.
The series’ plot delves into a mysterious place called Muji City, wherein people get in contact with a mysterious black smoke that has appeared from a sinkhole, which turns the people who breathe it in into monsters. Lee Hwa-Sun (Kim Ok-Bin) is a detective at the regional investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. One day she receives a call from the person who murdered her husband, telling her to go to Muji City. However, she faces the dilemma of trying to save the residents from the city’s dark mystery. She then meets Yoo Tae-Han (Lee Joon-Hyuk), a long-time resident of Muji City and a former detective who works as a driver after a case that went awry. He quit being a police officer due to a scandal caused by a misunderstanding, but he is proud of his days in the force. That’s why still possessing a strong sense of justice, he joins Hwa-Sun when his town falls into peril.And together, they try to save the Mujicity from its madness.
Did you liked the stories of these dramas? If so, wait some more days these dramas are on the way to you to make your month much better.
Rumaiysa M Rahman is a 10th grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka