Bored parents, weed and getting ‘groped’: A random concert in Dhaka

‘Why do people go to concerts?’ is a question I have asked myself many times.

Standing for hours in a cramped space amongst hundreds if not thousands of strangers to listen to live renditions of songs which sound much better on headphones anyways, does not seem like an exciting proposition and is definitely not my definition of a ‘fun night out’.

Still, on 6 July I decided against my better judgment and went to the International Convention City Bashundhara to attend the first concert of my life. Why?

I decided that it’s important to open oneself to new experiences as new experiences lead to growth and growth leads to maturity and maturity leads to contentment. Also, I kind of wanted to see Anupam Roy perform in person. Unfortunately, none of my mates shared my love for Anupam’s song. So I had to go to the concert by myself.