New controversy over Salman Shah’s death after 29 years, Shabnur speaks

Actress Shabnur has expressed anger and surprise over various statements that have recently resurfaced nearly three decades after the death of popular film actor Salman Shah.

She has described the claims made by UK-based Rizvi Ahmed regarding “blackmail”, love and marriage as completely false, baseless and fabricated.

According to Shabnur, Salman Shah was her beloved co-star and like an elder brother to her. She said she had no connection whatsoever with his death.

Shabnur spoke to Prothom Alo from Sydney, Australia, on Sunday. Although she has never met Rizvi Ahmed in person, the actress said she could not understand why he was making such claims.