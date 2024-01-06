Shabnur stuns fans with the first look of 'Rongona'

Shabnur got involved with the film way back. Now she’s preparing to start the shooting. If everything goes well, the film will go into production towards the end of February. The film will be released in theatres on one of the two Eids this year.

Neither the actress nor the director has given any hint at who’s going to be Shabnur’s hero in this film. But the director has announced that it will soon be announced. The film is based on a female-centric story.

There will be three songs in the film ‘Rongona’. The songs are written by Kabir Bakul while, Imran Mahmudul is there as composer and singer. The director himself has written the script of this film while, the screenplay and dialogues have been written by Tonmoy Muktadir.