Shabnur stuns fans with the first look of 'Rongona'

Shabnur’s fans might have already found out that their favourite star is returning with a new film. This indeed is one of the main reasons for her return to the country after three years.
Recently, Shabnur has announced that she will appear in a new movie titled ‘Rongona’. With this film, Arafat Hosain is debuting as a director for the while Shabnur is returning in front of the camera and to the theatre after a long break.
First look of the film ‘Rongona’ was released on Friday. Shabnur appeared in three different looks on the poster. In one of the looks, her face was covered in a black nekab (veil) while her eyes were burning with rage. The other two looks featured this busy Dhallywood heroine from the 90s holding a gun and flowers.
Does that mean Shabnur is returning to the screen in three different characters? The director doesn’t yet want to clear the mystery that has built up centering this. He said that ‘Rongona’ will tell the tale of bleeding from your heart and the heart of society and the country.
Shabnur got involved with the film way back. Now she’s preparing to start the shooting. If everything goes well, the film will go into production towards the end of February. The film will be released in theatres on one of the two Eids this year.
Neither the actress nor the director has given any hint at who’s going to be Shabnur’s hero in this film. But the director has announced that it will soon be announced. The film is based on a female-centric story.
There will be three songs in the film ‘Rongona’. The songs are written by Kabir Bakul while, Imran Mahmudul is there as composer and singer. The director himself has written the script of this film while, the screenplay and dialogues have been written by Tonmoy Muktadir.