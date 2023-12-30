Shabnur returning to silver screen with 'Rongona' not 'Matal Haowa'

A few days ago it was reported that the immensely popular Dhallywood heroine Shabnur is going to return to cinema with a film titled ‘Matal Haowa’. Shabnur was supposed to pair up with Mahfuz Ahmed in the film under Chayanika Chowdury’s direction.

The shooting of the film was scheduled to begin towards the middle of the next year. But it was reported on Friday that Shabnur is resuming shooting with another film titled ‘Rongona’ next year.

Shabnur got involved with this film called ‘Rongona’ while she was still in Australia. The film is being directed by Arafat Hosain. With this film, Shabnur is about to stand in front of the camera again in the new year.