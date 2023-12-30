Shabnur returning to silver screen with 'Rongona' not 'Matal Haowa'

A few days ago it was reported that the immensely popular Dhallywood heroine Shabnur is going to return to cinema with a film titled ‘Matal Haowa’. Shabnur was supposed to pair up with Mahfuz Ahmed in the film under Chayanika Chowdury’s direction.
The shooting of the film was scheduled to begin towards the middle of the next year. But it was reported on Friday that Shabnur is resuming shooting with another film titled ‘Rongona’ next year.
Shabnur got involved with this film called ‘Rongona’ while she was still in Australia. The film is being directed by Arafat Hosain. With this film, Shabnur is about to stand in front of the camera again in the new year.
Meanwhile, Arafat Hosain himself is debuting as a film director with ‘Rongona’. He has worked as an assistant director for quite a few films before.
And to prove himself, Arafat has made several dramas for the small screen. He got the chance to cast Shabnur as the heroine of his first directorial film. And, who will be cast against Shabnur in this film will soon be revealed, said this filmmaker.
Speaking about the reason for casting Shabnur, Arafat said, “The film is based on a thriller story. The audience still wants to see her on the screen. Plus, I also had the wish to start my career by working with her. And, the script has been written accordingly.”
“She has been seen in countless films of the romantic genre. Though it’s a female-centric story there is versatility to it. The film will move forward centering her. The shooting of the film will be starting in the new year and it will be completed at a stretch. The plan is to release the film on Eid,” he added.
Shabnur said, “I had been in talks about this script for quite some time. I first heard the story while I was still in Australia. Then we talked over the phone many times.”
“I finalised the decision to act in this film sitting in Australia. It’s a completely different story. I certainly can say that I have never been seen in a story of this sort,” she added.
Meanwhile, many had been talking of ‘Matal Haowa’ being released on Eid next year. But people involved with the film have clearly stated that it’s in no way possible to release ‘Matal Haowa’ on next Eid.
Shabnur commenting on the topic of ‘Matal Haowa’ said, “I don’t want to rush this project, not at all. If I wanted to do a film just for the sake of it, I could have started working long ago. But, I don’t support this at all.”
“I liked the story and the character. Plus the script has also amazed me. Now it’s time to make myself suitable for the role. Since I am mentally prepared for the film ‘Matal Haowa’, now I want to hit the screen after I have become fit. I just want to do justice to the character,” she added.