K-Fest 2023: Dancing to the rhythm of K-Culture

The performers also expressed their gratitude towards the organisers stating that, “K-Fest is one of the best platforms to showcase our talent and creativity. Here people can express their love for K-culture without a second thought. Thanks to BDK Family for arranging such an amazing event throughout the years where K-lovers from all walks of life come together to showcase their dance, singing, art and other creative talents. The support we receive from this fandom is unrivalled. No one can hype and cheer like this incredible crowd! Their supportive energy and excitement keep us coming back for more, time and time again.”

Jumma Mehjabin Moumita, a 12th grader of Lalmatia Mohila College, shared her memorable experience at 'K-Fest 2023' by saying that, "The event was absolutely amazing, undoubtedly one of the highlights of 2023 for me. My sister and I cherished every moment from the very beginning. The performances were incredibly energetic and filled with enthusiasm. As always, the standout for me was the performance by my favourite team, 'RENESUS.' Moreover, the sponsorship by 'Mr. Noodles' added an extra layer of excitement. There was a friendly competition involving the theme song of 'Mr. Noodles,' where participants showcased their unique dance choreography. It was truly enjoyable to witness."