Evening with young Bangladeshi K-culture lovers

Political relations between Bangladesh and South Korea began in 1973. Since then, the two countries have developed a close and cooperative relationship, with regular exchange of high-level visits and political consultations. Economic ties between the two countries have also grown significantly over the years. However, one of the most visible ways that Korean culture has influenced Bangladesh is through the popularity of Korean pop music and Korean dramas. These have gained a large following in Bangladesh and have contributed to the spread of Korean culture and language in the country. There are also many fan clubs and communities in Bangladesh dedicated to K-pop and K-dramas, which provide a platform for fans to discuss and share their love for K-entertainment. It has become such an influence that a Bangladeshi, Kashfia Arif, has chosen K-pop as her thesis topic.

On 27 December, Korean ambassador Lee Jang-Keun invited 29 young Bangladeshi K-culture lovers to a friendly dinner entitled, ‘Evening with Young Bangladesh K-Culture Lovers,’ at his residence. The main reason of this meet was to thank people who promote Korean culture in their field of work and strengthen the bonding between the two countries. In his welcome speech, the ambassador remarked that K-culture fans are one of the main reasons of Korea-Bangladesh friendship. Senior officials of the embassy were present.