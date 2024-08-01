ARC demands immediate release of Awaaz Utha rapper Hannan

Artists at Risk Connection (ARC) called for the immediate release of Bangladeshi musician and rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul.

According to its website, New York-based ARC safeguards the right to artistic freedom of expression and ensures that artists and cultural professionals everywhere can live and work without fear.

“Though the charges against Hannan have not been publicly disclosed, there is widespread speculation that his arrest is in connection with his alleged involvement in the recent wave of protests that have swept across the country. Hannan’s song, “Awaaz Utha'' which loosely translates to “raise your voice Bangladesh,” has become a virtual anthem for the protest movement over the last few weeks,” said ARC in a statement.