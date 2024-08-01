ARC demands immediate release of Awaaz Utha rapper Hannan
Artists at Risk Connection (ARC) called for the immediate release of Bangladeshi musician and rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul.
According to its website, New York-based ARC safeguards the right to artistic freedom of expression and ensures that artists and cultural professionals everywhere can live and work without fear.
“Though the charges against Hannan have not been publicly disclosed, there is widespread speculation that his arrest is in connection with his alleged involvement in the recent wave of protests that have swept across the country. Hannan’s song, “Awaaz Utha'' which loosely translates to “raise your voice Bangladesh,” has become a virtual anthem for the protest movement over the last few weeks,” said ARC in a statement.
The rapper from Narayanganj gained fame after the song was released on YouTube on 18 July. Garnering over 600k views, it is now on YouTube trending list in Bangladesh.
Adam Shapiro, senior manager of international programs at ARC, said, “Hannan’s arbitrary arrest is the most recent in a series of brutal and systematic attacks on free expression in Bangladesh.”
“The lack of transparency surrounding his arrest further compounds the utter disregard to due process and basic human rights that has been on display by the Bangladeshi authorities. ARC calls for the immediate release of Hannan, and stands in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh as they confront brutal repression by the Bangladeshi security forces.”
Referring to Samir Islam, the music director of Hannan’s musical collaborator SnareByt, The Daily Star reported that the rapper was arrested on 25 July by police officers in Narayanganj's Bhuighor while he was returning home after attending a funeral prayer.