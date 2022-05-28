An evening to remember at Meril Prothom Alo Awards

Life has returned to normal after the rampage of the coronavirus pandemic. And finally the Meril Prothom Alo Awards was held amidst much festivity and fanfare on Friday evening. This was the 23rd edition of the award.

Awards were presented to the best artistes of the entertainment industry through a glamorous ceremony at Bangabandhu International Convention Centre’s Hall of Fame in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.