Aupee Karim blessed with a daughter

Entertainment Correspondent
Dhaka
Aupee Karim
Aupee Karim

Popular television drama artiste Aupee Karim has been blessed with a daughter. She underwent surgery on Monday morning at a hospital in the city to give birth to a baby girl. Aupee’s mother Shahan Ara Karim confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

default-image

She told Prothom Alo that Aupree Karim was admitted to hospital Sunday afternoon and she gave birth to her child on Monday morning. Aupee’s mother is thrilled to have a grandchild and has sought everyone’s prayers for her daughter and grandchild. She said both mother and child were well.

Advertisement
default-image

Aupee Karim and architect and director Enamul Karim Nirjhar married four years ago. Both Aupee and Nirjhar are Jatiya Chalachitra Puroshkar (National Cinema Award) winners. Aupree won her award in 2004 for her role in the movie ‘Bachelor’. And ‘Aha’, the film directed by Nirjhar, won awards in four categories including best director. Both Aupee and Nirjhar are also Meril-Prothom Alo prize winners.

More News

Emma Thompson on double standard of Hollywood sex scenes

Emma Thompson

We’ve become part of new-age entertainment revolution unknowingly: Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti

Abdul Kader will live in people’s hearts: PM Hasina

Abdul Kader will live in people’s hearts: PM Hasina

Actor Abdul Kader passes away

Actor Abdul Kader