Aupee Karim blessed with a daughter

Popular television drama artiste Aupee Karim has been blessed with a daughter. She underwent surgery on Monday morning at a hospital in the city to give birth to a baby girl. Aupee’s mother Shahan Ara Karim confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
She told Prothom Alo that Aupree Karim was admitted to hospital Sunday afternoon and she gave birth to her child on Monday morning. Aupee’s mother is thrilled to have a grandchild and has sought everyone’s prayers for her daughter and grandchild. She said both mother and child were well.
Aupee Karim and architect and director Enamul Karim Nirjhar married four years ago. Both Aupee and Nirjhar are Jatiya Chalachitra Puroshkar (National Cinema Award) winners. Aupree won her award in 2004 for her role in the movie ‘Bachelor’. And ‘Aha’, the film directed by Nirjhar, won awards in four categories including best director. Both Aupee and Nirjhar are also Meril-Prothom Alo prize winners.