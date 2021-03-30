Bangladesh’s Mahbub is now a 'hero' in South Korea

He first acted in a short film named “The Road of Revenge”. He also completed different film related courses. Then he began to think of working on the big screen.

Mahbub said he did not have any experience about acting while in the country. He officially started his career on the big screen with a feature film named “Bandhobi”. Mahbub was called on for this film around the year 2008, but not for acting. He was called on to verify whether the screenplay of the film matched with the real life incidents or not. The director wanted to cast the hero of the film from among the migrant workers who had a good command over the Korean language and did not have any problem with the visas.

Mahbub too, was looking for the hero. However, the director could not find anyone. Then Mahbub expressed his wish to act in the film.

Mahbub said that the real test started from that point. He had to lose 12-13 kg weight in a short time.

Mahbub said he also played a role in naming the film “Bandhobi”. The film, made at a cost of Tk 3 crore, was a love story. The story also highlights different problems of the migrant workers. There is a song in Bengali language in the film too.

He got the chance to watch his performance for the first time during the premier of “Bandhobi” at a film festival.

Mahbub Alam said that he feels good to see himself on the big posters. Many of the Korean moviegoers took pictures with him. Many of them want to know whether his dialogues in the films were dubbed or not.