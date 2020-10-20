Anurag Basu: Ludo is unlike any film I have made before

Filmmaker Anurag Basu says directing the upcoming multistarrer, Ludo, was quite an adventure for him because he has never dealt with a story like this before.

“Ludo is unlike any film I’ve made before. It’s been an adventure. It was fantastic working with such a talented ensemble, where each actor brought a unique vision and craft. (Composer) Pritam, one of my closest collaborators who I have worked with on so many projects, worked closely with me to bring this film to life and I am so grateful to him. I’m excited that the film is getting a global audience with Netflix and hope that they enjoy this Diwali entertainer with their families,” said Basu.