Author files FIR against Kangana Ranaut

Talking exclusively to IANS, Kaul said: “Copyright Act protects exclusivity. This is a non-bailable offence, which amounts to three years of jail term as recent High Court order. Besides my book, there is only one book in the world that mentions Didda. That 3,000-page book, ‘Rajataringi’, only has two pages on Didda where they talk about her sexual life, and how she killed her son and infant grandsons. The narrative of her being a nationalist who nurtured the undivided India has been written by only me.“

On how his work reached Kangana, the author said: “I was in talks with various production houses for my book to be made into a film, which I could direct. The potential financer and distributor Uttam Maheshwari, who had come on board, sent my docket to Kangana. It had my script, characterisation, possible cast—everything.”

“For the last three years, all I have done is dream about this film and worked towards it. Now I am in major loss because I was already in talks with production houses,” Kaul added.