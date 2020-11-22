B’wood jolted as NCB nabs comedian Bharti Singh, seizes drugs

In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested popular comedian Bharti Singh for alleged possession and consumption of banned drugs, after her home and office were raided this morning, a top official said late on Saturday.

“We have arrested Bharti Singh and found a little over 86 gms of marijuana from her. Her husband Harsh Limbachiya is currently being interrogated by NCB. We shall update on further developments later,” NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede told IANS.

Around 86.50 gms of banned drug (marijuana), which is said to be of commercial quantity, was recovered from their home and office during the raids and the duo has reportedly confessed to consuming drugs.

The NCB zeroed in on the comedian-couple after a couple of drug peddlers were arrested in an ongoing action early this morning who revealed the names of Bharti and Harsh.