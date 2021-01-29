Is Katrina Kaif hugging Vicky Kaushal in new butterfly selfie?

Rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have made it to the headlines once again. On Thursday the hashtag #KatrinaKaif started trending on twitter after fans assumed that Katrina has posted a photograph hugging Vicky.

The Bollywood actress has shared a photograph on her Instagram story where she can be seen hugging a person wearing a mustard-coloured shirt. Katrina used a blue butterfly filter on the photo. Only Katrina’s face can be seen in the image.

The photograph went viral on Thursday, with fans using the hashtag #Vickat to refer to the rumoured couple!