Jeetendra remembers Dilip Kumar: There will never be another like him

Jeetender, 79, had shared the screen space with Dilip Kumar in two films, “Dharam Adhikari” (1986) and “Ghar Ki Izzat” (1994).

He shared his thoughts on the late legend, saying: “He was not just a genius on screen but also a great friend and a gem of a person. His contribution to cinema and our lives is huge. I will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace. Condolences to the entire family and Sairaji.”