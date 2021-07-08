Jeetendra remembers Dilip Kumar: There will never be another like him

“What can I say about this legend, Dilip Kumar Sahab, who showed us the way. Who showed us how it’s done, with so much grace and elan. He has been an inspiration to people like me who have aspired to be like him in every possible way. His love and warmth is unmatched and there will never be another like him,” said Jeetendra.
Jeetender, 79, had shared the screen space with Dilip Kumar in two films, “Dharam Adhikari” (1986) and “Ghar Ki Izzat” (1994).
He shared his thoughts on the late legend, saying: “He was not just a genius on screen but also a great friend and a gem of a person. His contribution to cinema and our lives is huge. I will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace. Condolences to the entire family and Sairaji.”