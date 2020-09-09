Kangana on BMC demolition: This is what Fascism looks like

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation procedure to demolish her Bandra property by once again comparing Mumbai to Pakistan, and by terming the act as death of democracy. She also questioned how the officials could demolish the structure when such procedure is banned till September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, BMC started demolishing the office for alleged unauthorised modifications/extensions. The actress took to Twitter to share photographs of the BMC demolishing, calling it “death of democracy”.

Referring to the film industry, she also asked “Bullywood” to see what fascism looks like.

“There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in COVID-19 till 30 September, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like#DeathOfDemocracy,” Kangana wrote through her verified account.