Indian model ‘getting threat calls’ after alleging demands for nude audition

Model Sagarika Shona Suman, on Thursday, claimed that she has been getting threatening, abusive, and vulgar calls following her bombshell allegations against Raj Kundra.

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was sent to police custody in the pornography case, several models and actors have come ahead to reveal their personal experiences with Kundra’s pornography web business.

Suman, who in a viral video had accused Kundra of demanding a nude audition from her, has now revealed that she is getting threatening, abusive, and vulgar calls on Messenger and WhatsApp.

“I am disturbed and depressed because I am getting calls from different online platforms. They are threatening me. I am getting threats of death and rape. People are calling me from different numbers and asking me what wrong has Raj Kundra done,” she said in a video.