Priyanka Chopra’s memoir ‘Unfinished’ gets featured in bestseller list

Megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas who recently released her memoir titled ‘Unfinished’ on Friday penned a note of thanks for her fans as the book has got featured in the best-seller list of ‘The New York Times’.

The ‘White Tiger’ actor took to Instagram and shared a short clip that featured the cover of her book ‘Unfinished’. The video also featured some pictures that showcase some of the pivotal and candid moments from her life.

Along with the video, the ‘Baywatch’ star penned down a note of thanks to her fans.

“Soooo this happened...in less than a week... The New York Times Best Sellers list!!Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful,” wrote Chopra.