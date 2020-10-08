Sushant case: CBI team in Mumbai again to collect more evidence

Shortly after the family members of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) demanding the reconstitution of a medical team, the federal agency sleuths were once again in Mumbai.

A CBI source said that the investigation into Sushant’s death is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked into “meticulously”.

“As per the demand of the investigation, either a team or a set of officers visit Mumbai at regular intervals, besides the agency officers from the Mumbai branch present there,” the source added.

The source, however, refused to share the name of the officials of the agency who arrived in Mumbai from Delhi.