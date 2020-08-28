Sushant Rajput suicide: CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for the first time on Friday appeared before the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of the Bollywood actor.

The Central Bureau of Investigation team after examining several other accused in the case has prepared a list of questions that it seeks answers from Rhea. A CBI source said the list contains more than 20 questions.

The federal agency that registered the case against the actress, and her family among several others on 6 August will ask Rhea how she came in contact with the late actor; when they started dating; how was her relation with Sushant.