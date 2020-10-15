Sushant’s death being monetised with ‘Kedarnath’ re-release, feel many fans

The Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath is all set to re-release on big screen once cinemas reopen on 15 October, but a section of his fans are not happy.

These fans feels the re-release is a ploy to monetise Sushant’s death for quick profits.

On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on his verified Twitter account the names of several old films which will be re-released once the theatres re-open, the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath being one of them.