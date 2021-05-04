Twitter bans Kangana for violating hate and abuse rules

Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it has banned leading Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her ardent support of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, accusing her of violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour.

Ranaut issued a tweet on Monday in which she urged Modi to resort to gangster tactics to “tame” West Bengal’s chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose regional party defeated Modi’s Hindu nationalists in elections over the weekend to retain control of the state government in Kolkata.

Following the election, Banerjee’s party was accused of violent attacks on its defeated opponents, which it denies.