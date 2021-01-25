Varun Dhawan shares first image of wedding with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan shares first image of wedding with Natasha Dalal
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan shared the first image of his wedding with Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening, after the ceremony happened earlier in the day.

The actor, who was tightlipped about the wedding all along, posted a picture of the newly-wed couple on his official Instagram page with a short caption note.

“Lifelong love just became official,” Varun captioned the image.

Varun and Natasha got married in Alibaug on Sunday in the presence of family and close friends.

While it was an intimate affair, select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the do.

The newlywed also sent out laddoos for the media waiting to click them outside the venue.

Celebrations had started in the wedding venue, The Mansion Resort, in Alibaug on 22 January with the wedding taking place on Sunday.

