Brad Pitt lawyers say judge ordered change to Jolie custody deal

A California judge ruled that a custody order concerning Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children must be modified in his favor, according to court documents filed by the "Fight Club" actor's lawyers.

Superstars Pitt and Jolie, who have six children and were once Hollywood's highest profile couple, formally divorced two years ago but have remained locked in a private court battle since.

The pair announced in 2018 they had reached an amicable settlement over the children -- three biological and three adopted -- which appears to have unraveled.

Documents filed by Pitt's attorneys at a California appeals court seen by AFP claim a privately appointed judge made a "tentative ruling" in which he found "the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt's request."