Break the Silence

K-dramas can be as fluffy and sweet as cotton candy, but even when they are lighthearted, these dramas can touch on serious social issues being discussed around the world. ‘Itaewon Class’ is such a drama, also based on a webtoon series of the same name.

JTBC's ‘Itaewon Class’ aired every Friday and Saturday from January 31 to March 21 of 2020 with 16 episodes. Long story short, a high school student named Park Saeroyi gets expelled from school at the very start of the drama because he stood up when he saw a classmate was bullying a kid from his class. He was also wrongfully thrown in prison for three years following his father's accidental death which was done by his classmate, who was also the son of his father's boss. Three years in prison didn’t change him at all. He always had his big plans to open his own bar-restaurant in the Itaewon neighborhood of Seoul and get his revenge on Jangga, a company that ruined his life.