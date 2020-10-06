BSA to reopen its theatre venues on 23 October

"Seeking permission to restart theatre activities for our beloved audiences and theatre oriented activists, we have pleaded with the cultural affairs ministry via a letter on 17 August and the state minister agreed to our request, we welcome the move and we want to thank KM Khalid for the permission and also for allowing theatre troupes use the venues free of costs. We are really happy that theatre troupes will be able to stage shows again at BSA, which we could not do there for the last seven months," Kamal Bayazid told UNB.

"We want to thank all the authorities concerned to make this comeback possible. To show our gratitude for all the frontliners (doctors, police, journalists and more) of our country during this global pandemic who has been relentlessly serving the nation in this ongoing crisis, we will invite them in a future drama festival after the reopening," he added.

The rehearsal rooms in BSA are also scheduled to open for the troupes to rehearse after 15 October, he further informed UNB.