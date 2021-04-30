BTS fans in Bangladesh help the needy

The success of the BTS is worldwide. They have fans everywhere. And their fans not only vibe on their songs and dance all day, but they also represent BTS to everyone as their heroes in their own ways. But their most admirable way was to help people in need. For years ARMYs has supported various initiatives in the group’s name or the member’s names. Like in 2019, for Jungkook’s birthday, fans donated to ‘We Purple Rain’, a project that raised enough money to plant more than 8,000 trees in the Amazon Rainforest. Fans donated $6,400 to almost 70 organizations in Busan, including those helping kids with disabilities.

For J-Hope’s birthday, they donated and participated in projects on his behalf. Vietnamese ARMYs donated 15,000 notebooks to charities, helped to raise money for 14 children in need of palate surgeries. They donated to the Black Lives Matter movement, where they surpassed their target and even got personalities like John Cena to join in. Recently, in India, a BTS fan club donated more than Rs. 20 lakh in less than 24 hours for Covid-19 relief. Do you understand the ARMY power now?

Bangladesh also has thousands of BTS ARMYs who are ready to help the people in need of BTS. Many fan clubs are already starting this type of project now in our country. One of them is ‘BTS BANGLADESH ARMY’. They are the first official page for BTS from Bangladesh created in 2015. At first, they started the fan page to represent Bangladeshi BTS ARMYs and their love for BTS to the whole world. Slowly they started to help people using the power of BTS. One of the BTS member J-hope’s birthday was the first step to donation. The amount collected from their donation helped leukemia patients. From 2018 to till now they have done more than 30 successful donations by collecting Tk 402,531. As they were the first fan page for BTS and everyone knew them so people didn’t have any trust issues with them. They also provide every detail of the donation after it’s done.