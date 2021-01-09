BTV drama serial unravels 18th century Dhaka

Not much is known about Dhaka during the year 1758 or around that era. A television serial 'Zindabahar', in the making, focuses on that period, brining to life some unknown characters like Nayebe Nazim, Nagar Kotwal, Kuthi Chief Captain Sweeton, heirs of Delhi’s Amirs and Omars, muslin weavers, and the Sardars of Dhaka.

Veteran actor, director and playwright Mamunur Rashid has created this drama highlighting the 250-year-old history of Dhaka.