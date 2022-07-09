Christian Bale reveals why 'people laughed' at him before the Batman trilogy

"I would [tell people] we're going to sort of do Batman, but take him seriously. I had tons of people laugh at me and just say, 'Well, that's just not going to work at all. So it's wonderful to be a part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong. I'm not certain if it kick-started [the MCU], but it certainly helped along the way," Bale told The Washington Post.

Bale is next returning to the genre as the villainous 'Gorr the God Butcher' in 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'

"I don't have any goodbye and thank you unless other people say to me 'goodbye and thank you, please never revisit this again' then I'll take their word for it. But otherwise, a good story is a good story. A good film is a good film. And a good director is a good director. And I'm open to any of those ideas," Bale added.