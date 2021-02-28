Cyberpunk 2077: Does the game meet its hype?

There're just so many things to encounter and just explore in the world. It really does feel alive. The design choices are great. I love the aesthetics of the game. I can't talk enough about how much I enjoyed that. And the cherry on the top, you have great soundtrack. All the songs in this game are bangers. The soundtrack in this game is so good. They did a splendid job in that department as well. The gun play of cyberpunk was very generic. The guns were imaginative and came with some creative upgrades but you don’t really to think that much while choosing guns. You basically just choose whatever gun has the highest damage. Output is just base DPS instead of like, oh, I'm going up against robots, I should look for electrical damage, elementals or anything. The melee weapons are great though, you can build your melee set like a tank and the animation is just too satisfying. Quick hack is an ability given at the beginning of the game. Depending on your in-game hardware upgrade you can hack multiple things which comes in handy in most missions but no so much in combat. Cyberware are upgrades you can put in your character which give bonus abilities like double jump or emp blasts and etc.

CD Project went with the quality over quantity theme. The story was very well written and the main mission takes about 20 hours to finish. The length of the game being a complaint for a lot of people. Eight years for only fifteen, twenty hours, was disappointing. The real deal of the game comes from the side quests in the side jobs. This is where most of your character development going to happen. This is where most of your bonding with the characters is going to happen. And this is also where some things can play into the ending. The map and the playable area of cyberpunk is immense. The map itself is nearly 20% bigger than that of GTA5 and there are 100s of fully modelled and unique interiors of buildings. This is where the games size truly comes to play. It rather than the story its playable area is more of an attraction.