Elton John testifies for defence at Spacey sex assault trial

British rock star Elton John on Monday gave evidence as a witness for the defence at the sexual assault trial of Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey.

The two-time Oscar winner denies 12 charges concerning four men, including indecent assault, which are alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2013.

Giving evidence via video link from Monaco, the musician and his husband David Furnish were questioned about Spacey attending an annual ball at their home in Windsor, west of London.

One of the alleged victims has accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him while he was driving the actor to the fundraising event, claiming he grabbed “so hard” they nearly came off the road.

Spacey, 63, had earlier told the Southwark Crown Court in London that the incident “never happened”, adding that he was “not on a suicide mission”.