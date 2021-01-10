‘Demon Slayer’ slays all records

The comic book ‘Demon Slayer’ shot to fame when it was released in 2016 in Japan. It is a series revolving around the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who becomes a demon slayer, and is set around a century ago.

The demons come down to Earth and commence on a killing spree. Tanjiro Kamado’s family is slaughtered. His younger sister Nezuko is spared, but is turned into a demon. The young boy then forms a group to destroy the demons. And he embarks on the mission to rescue his sister.

That is the story of ‘Demon Slayer’ in a nutshell. But when Aniplex Inc and Toho Company made an animated cartoon series of films based on this comic, they had no idea just how tremendously popular this would become. In less than two months of its release, it broke all box office records and became the highest grossing film.