Actor KS Firoz no more

Celebrated television and silver screen actor KS Firoz passed away on Wednesday morning, confirmed the actor’s elder daughter Nadia Firoz.
He breathed his last around 6:20am while undergoing treatment at the capital’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH).
The actor was infected with coronavirus and had acute infection in lungs.
He will be buried in Banani graveyard in the afternoon, said his daughter.
Khandakar Shahid Uddin Firoz, known as KS Firoz on screen, joined Bangladesh Army in 1967. He retired as a major in 1977. He was born on 7 July 1946 in the capital’s Lalbagh area.
KS Firoz started his career as an actor in the theatre group 'Theater'. He has acted in the plays 'Sat Ghater Kanakari', 'King Lear' and 'Rakshasi'.
KS Firoz was widely acclaimed for his role in the play 'King Lear' directed by Kamal Uddin Nilu as the protagonist. He made his TV debut in the play 'Deep Tabuo Jwale' written by Dilara Zaman's husband Shafiuzzaman and produced by Zaman Ali Khan.
Dolly Ibrahim was his co-actor in the drama.
KS Firoz made his acting debut in the film with ‘Lawarish’. He took a long break from the film. He acted in Abu Sayyid's 'Sankhanad', 'Banshi', Murad Parvez's 'Chandragrahan' and 'Brihannala'. His first TV drama was 'Protishruti' produced by Zia Ansari.