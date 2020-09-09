Actor KS Firoz no more

Celebrated television and silver screen actor KS Firoz passed away on Wednesday morning, confirmed the actor’s elder daughter Nadia Firoz.

He breathed his last around 6:20am while undergoing treatment at the capital’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

The actor was infected with coronavirus and had acute infection in lungs.

He will be buried in Banani graveyard in the afternoon, said his daughter.

Khandakar Shahid Uddin Firoz, known as KS Firoz on screen, joined Bangladesh Army in 1967. He retired as a major in 1977. He was born on 7 July 1946 in the capital’s Lalbagh area.