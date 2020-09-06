‘I wish I could share screen with him’

Quite newbie in the cinema, Roshan has made his name in modeling and acting through his enormous performances in both the sector. He is one of the popular young actors at the time.
The actor cum model recently talked to Prothom Alo about his new ventures and plans for the future.
Here is what he said:
A number of your films got stuck due to coronavirus outbreak …
Filming of ‘Make Up’ and ‘Jin’ is over. ‘Ostad’, ‘Psycho’ and ‘Operation Sundarban’ will be finished in a few days, hopefully by October. I will start shooting of new movies in the meantime.
Tell us about the new movie ‘Ashirbad’ you were signed for…
‘Ashirbad’ is different from all the movies I have ever worked in. It is based on our liberation war. I want to try new things. That’s why I always keep pushing myself.
You got a lot of time to stay at home during the lockdown. How did you prepare yourself?
I was little depressed in the beginning. When the WHO chief said it would take the virus at least two years to disappear, I felt scared. I thought it would never be the same for filming. I became optimistic when everything started to be normal. I watched a lot of films, exercised regularly and took care of my fitness during the time.
Name an actress you wish to share screen with...
Rakul Preet. Everytime I see her, I feel “I wish I could work with her”.
Why did you travel to Cox’s Bazar recently? For shooting or just fun?
It was for fun. I needed a break very badly after the very long lockdown. So, I travelled to Cox’s Bazar with some of my school and college friends. We had a lot of fun.
* This report, originally published in the print edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat