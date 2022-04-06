‘Payer Tolay Mati Nai’ bags top award at Nepal Int’l Film Fest

Advertisement
Producer Abu Shahed Emon said their film was first screened at the Busan International Film Festival. It has been screened at various film festivals around the world. The film previously received the Special Critics Award at the Jaffna Film Festival in Sri Lanka, he said.
However, this is the first time they have bagged the best film award under the main category at any festival.
The film stars National Award-winning actress Deepanwita Martin, Mostafa Monwar and Priyam Archie.