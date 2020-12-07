Shabnur wants her son become cricketer

Popular actress of Bangla film Shabnur wants her son Aijaan to be a cricketer. The actress shared her dream about her only son during a recent interview with Prothom Alo.

Shabnur, who lives in Sydney, Australia, said she has been more sanguine after seeing her son's interest in cricket.

Shabnur's acting career spanned three decades. Shabnur, who started acting with the movie 'Chandni Raate', worked incessantly in the film industry till 2010. After that she became irregular in acting as she was quite busy travelling back and forth from Dhaka to Sydney. Shabnur obtained Australian citizenship and lives there with her child.