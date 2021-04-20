‘Downton Abbey’ sequel returning to theatres with original cast

‘Downton Abbey’ fans, rejoice! As the hit British historical drama television series has announced a sequel, starring the original cast of the long-running drama, for a release, this Christmas.

The makers announced the sequel of the much-acclaimed drama series on Monday (local time) through the flick’s official Twitter handle.

According to Variety, the production for the spinoff went on floors last week and is set to release on December 22, 2021.

Gareth Neame from Carnival Films, who will co-produce the picture, said “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”