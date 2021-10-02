Drama returns to Dhaka as Ganga-Jamuna fest inaugurated

After a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the popular Ganga-Jamuna Cultural Festival has returned to Dhaka bringing good news for drama lovers, reports UNB.

Commemorating the birth centenary of the Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence, state minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid inaugurated the festival at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) on Friday.

However, noted music composer, freedom fighter and Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Sujeyo Shyam could not join the inaugural ceremony due to illness.