Youngsters in the limelight

Several youngsters have been much discussed throughout the year. These youngsters have taken their career dreams way ahead. Their long period of hard work has finally paid off and their schedules are getting busier. This year came as a blessing for them. The dream of fast forwarding their careers now shines through their eyes. Read about their careers and future plans here.
Whenever school was closed, the two brothers used to visit the movie sets with their parents in their childhood. They didn’t understand anything about acting back then. Seeing them regularly visiting the sets, the two of the directors offered them acting jobs.
But surprisingly, both the brothers used to become stiff from shyness whenever they were asked to stand in front of the camera. Or they would just hide in the makeup room. Those two shy brothers cannot think of anything except acting right now. The duo is Dibbo Jyoti and Shommo Jyoti.
While they have been involved with acting for a long time, they acted in a television drama titled ‘Happy Family’ to pass the time during the pandemic. They were praised in the roles of Chachal Chowdhurry’s brother-in-laws. Reportedly, it was that applause that brought them to acting. After that, they started signing up dramas, cinemas, series and even commercials.
Dibbo was found free for a conversation in the break of a dubbing project last Thursday. He said that the workload is increasing day by day. “We didn’t do that many projects in that sense. May be we did get a head start for being twins.”
“If one of us is doing a project, both of us are getting promoted. Plus, it could be because of our parents also. But I can understand that the audience has been very loving towards us this year,” he added.
Dibbo and Shommo’s mother is actress Shahnaz Khushi and their father is playwright Brindabon Das. These two youngsters said that the year has been the most significant in their careers. They have received more applause than their expectations from the audience.
Dibbo Jyoti said, “I have been praised the most for ‘Mohanagar-2’ this year. A section of the audience praised me and that’s why I have been able to reach a lot of other audiences. The year has been an exceptional year for my career, maybe I won’t have to look back anymore. I would be graduating next year and I would remain busy with my studies. Then again, since there’s an audience demand I won’t let them down even if that’s out of responsibility.”
“Even last year seemed like a turning point to me. Then I had the wish to exceed that this year. This year the return has been even greater. My first film ‘Dushshahoshi Khoka’ released this year. And, I played the lead cast for the first time in the web series titled ‘Internship’, Shommo Jyoti added from the gym on Thursday.”
“Both these projects have been the turning point for me this year. I didn’t even imagine that I would get such a huge amount of love from the audience. It seems that the year would remain an exceptional year in my career. And, I want to excel myself every year,’ he added.
He said that they have to regularly maintain their physique for work. Though he would have academic pressure next year, he has signed up several films and series already. This young actor hinted at spending next year in an even busier schedule.
Ishaan’s year of transformation
Young musician Ishaan Mozumder who grew up in Dhaka has a love for villages and folk music. His song titled, ‘Nithur Monohor’ that became popular among the audience this year, is indeed a song of the same genre. Plus, Coke Studio’s song ‘Darale Duaarey’ made him famous among the audience.
He said that he loved music on his own while his family also supported. His elder sister used to pursue music and he started his musical journey right then from humming the songs along with his sister. Later, he studied music at Chhayanaut and had joined a folk music band in 2020. Ishaan’s only concerned about music in his life now.
He said that Bangladesh has a rich culture in terms of music and there are a lot of musical lineage here. The whole world has come into the palm of our hands and our own music can be presented before the world just like that. Ishaan dreams of spreading Bangla music throughout the world.
He said, “The year has been completely transformational to my musical world. I sung only two songs and both the songs have been well received by the audience. Now I feel like there are possibilities.”
“I am becoming more interested in music and I am feeling more inspired to pursue music. Currently I am planning new songs. I want to take them forward,” he added.
On the path of uncertainty
Shashwta Datta had become a television commercial model back in 2010. He had started as a background artiste. He was a college student at that time. Despite working in a few commercials, he didn’t get any more offers later.
He had thought that he would find work through auditions. He failed in that as well for more than half a decade. Yet, he had kept the dream of acting alive in a corner of his heart. After six years of starting his career in the showbiz, he signed a film. But that film didn’t release either.
The clock was ticking. While his friends were getting established in their careers and settling down bit by bit, this youngster was at a loss. Not only the actor, his parents also had a sign of concern in their eyes. They had only one question, what will be the future of their son. However, they never stopped their son for anything.
He found a little bit of ground beneath the feet from becoming a model for a commercial about three years ago. Even then he was worried about how he can take up acting as a career. For, the future was quite uncertain. Later he started acting in dramas. Meanwhile, he was suddenly in talks for his role in a drama of the Closeup series.
Shashwta Datta said, “After the drama was telecasted, I felt confident about acting. I was being praised by the audience also. This year for the first time I had the feeling that I do can take up acting as a profession. I felt a bit at ease. For that I am grateful to director Sakib Fahad.”
Since then he has signed projects one after another. In September he was seen playing the husband of actress Tasnia Farin in Chorki’s web series ‘Punormilone’. This web series directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan advanced his career even further. He gained acclamation from the audience and his performance was in talks.
Afterwards, he again came to the limelight by acting against Mehazabien Chowdhury in the drama titled ‘Anonna’ that released on this 16 December. The time seems to be turning in his favour now. This youngster wants to take some time and move forward.
He said, “I have worked in many romantic dramas. I have acted in ‘Anonna’ completely breaking away from all of those. The audience is misunderstanding my character while some are bad mouthing me taking it negatively. I am quite enjoying this.”
“To be honest, this year has given confidence to believe that I can make a career in acting. Before this, I had been just dreaming about it. I just want to keep working in good stories now,” he added.
Aisha wants be loved more
This year, another young actress Aisha Khan has become most popular among the audience with her Valentine’s Day drama made by Closeup. Out of the several years of her career, this year came up repeatedly in her talks.
The acclamation for her work and audience’s love she received this year, has amazed her. The year has given her courage to follow the career path.
Aisha said, “It was an exceptional year in my career. I can feel that my hard work is leading towards success. I gained a lot and could drive myself ahead. He audience is now talking about my work, discussing and criticising them. This achievement has been exceptionally motivating for me.”
When it comes to her career, Aisha is in no rush. In fact she doesn’t even have any plans. But, the love she received from the audience is making her realise that she has to learn more. And, that’s the way she wants to move on.
Aisha said, “I don’t want to plan for any such things. But I’m constantly breaking myself. I just want to be able to properly portray the characters that the directors offer me."
"I want to take myself to a position where the directors can trust me with the characters. And this year I received a lot of love from the fans, may I get this love next year as well. Who doesn’t like to be loved?" she added.
Borno believes in ‘taking it slow’
Afia Tabassum came into the limelight this year by playing the role of ‘Natasha’ in Yasir Al Haq’s web series ‘Sharey Showlo’ that released on Hoichoi. However, she is better known as Borno in the industry. Though she had started a career as an assistant photographer, she entered the world of modeling all of a sudden.
Shortly after she started her career, she bagged the film titled ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’, directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad. And Borno became known by playing the role of ‘Annie’ in that film which was the first Bangladeshi film to be nominated at the Cannes Film Festival.
She has already worked in several web series, movies, dramas and short films including ‘Marcules’. Acting is the only concern in her life now.
She said that she believes in ‘taking it slow’. “I am getting many opportunities of work now. Apparently, the sort of works the audience liked more offers to play that same character pour in. But, I’m waiting for a script that I myself find appealing,” said Borno.
“I wouldn’t just work in any project, unless I like it myself. Meanwhile, I’m doing some projects that are based on good scripts. I do enjoy acting. If I get the chance, I want to take my career far ahead, that’s why I am doing less work and taking a lot of time,” she added.