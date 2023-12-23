Youngsters in the limelight

Whenever school was closed, the two brothers used to visit the movie sets with their parents in their childhood. They didn’t understand anything about acting back then. Seeing them regularly visiting the sets, the two of the directors offered them acting jobs.

But surprisingly, both the brothers used to become stiff from shyness whenever they were asked to stand in front of the camera. Or they would just hide in the makeup room. Those two shy brothers cannot think of anything except acting right now. The duo is Dibbo Jyoti and Shommo Jyoti.

While they have been involved with acting for a long time, they acted in a television drama titled ‘Happy Family’ to pass the time during the pandemic. They were praised in the roles of Chachal Chowdhurry’s brother-in-laws. Reportedly, it was that applause that brought them to acting. After that, they started signing up dramas, cinemas, series and even commercials.