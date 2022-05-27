Ellen DeGeneres ends pioneering talk show under cloud

For nearly two decades, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and its openly lesbian host have beamed into homes across America, busting stereotypes and charming daytime TV audiences with a feel-good blend of quirky comedy and celebrity.

But after more than 3,000 episodes, a talk show that came to rival even Oprah Winfrey’s in terms of its cultural impact bowed out Thursday under a cloud, after allegations of a toxic workplace at stark odds with its “be kind” mantra.

“Twenty years ago, when we were trying to sell the show, no one thought that this would work. Not because it was a different kind of show, but because I was different,” she said on Thursday’s broadcast.