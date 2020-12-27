Emma Thompson on double standard of Hollywood sex scenes

Actress-screenwriter Emma Thompson points at what she feels is sheer double standard in Hollywood when it comes to sex scenes.

“If I have someone playing opposite me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because I’m 61 now. You get past 50 and you’re invisible,” she said.

On the other hand, she notes how it is completely acceptable for a 59-year-old superstar as George Clooney to romance a co-actor 30 to 40 years younger.